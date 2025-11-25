Blankenburg scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Blankenburg opened November on a five-game point streak, then followed it with four scoreless outings before his goal Monday. The 27-year-old defenseman has at least solidified his place in the lineup on the third pairing, fending off Justin Barron for playing time this month. Blankenburg is up to two goals, seven points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 12 appearances this season.