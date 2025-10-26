Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Big game in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly scored two goals on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.
O'Reilly has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. His effort Saturday was the first multi-point performance of his season, and he's up to five tallies, three assists, 13 shots on net and nine blocked shots in nine appearances. O'Reilly has filled a top-line role as usual this year, so the 34-year-old should at least provide a safe floor on offense. He's typically more of a pass-first player, though he can still pot 20-plus goals in a good year.
