O'Reilly scored two goals on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

O'Reilly has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. His effort Saturday was the first multi-point performance of his season, and he's up to five tallies, three assists, 13 shots on net and nine blocked shots in nine appearances. O'Reilly has filled a top-line role as usual this year, so the 34-year-old should at least provide a safe floor on offense. He's typically more of a pass-first player, though he can still pot 20-plus goals in a good year.