O'Reilly scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

O'Reilly got a piece of a Filip Forsberg shot that went in at 1:44 of the first period. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for O'Reilly, who has had one good stretch sandwiched in between a couple of quieter runs this season. The 34-year-old center is up to six goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances. O'Reilly continues to see top-six minutes, so if his offense turns positive again, the rest of Nashville's lineup should benefit as well.