O'Reilly scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

O'Reilly collected all three points during the third period as the Predators erupted for five goals in the frame. The center was one of six Nashville skaters to log multiple points. The effort snapped a four-game slump for O'Reilly, who is up to seven goals and nine assists over 23 appearances. He's added 39 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while filling a top-line role.