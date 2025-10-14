Stamkos provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

A slow start to 2025-26 has seen Stamkos generate just one assist, six shots and six PIM over the first three games of the year. It's a red flag for fantasy managers after his poor start last season led to a four-year-low point total (53). Stamkos is still in a top-six role with ample power-play time, which bodes well for a bounce-back effort, but it's also possible the 35-year-old has entered his declining years and will no longer be an elite source of offense.