Stamkos scored the game-winning goal, recorded a power-play assist, fired four shots on net and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota.

Stamkos delivered the game-winning goal for his second consecutive outing with the go-ahead score. To get to his overtime score, he also helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal in the first period. With Tuesday's pair of points, Stamkos is up to 15 goals, seven assists, 87 shots on net and 30 hits through 36 games this season. The 35-year-old winger has completely buried his slow start to the season and has 11 goals and 17 points over his last 14 games. Currently riding a five-game point streak, Stamkos has appeared to have turned back the clock and remains a must-roster player in most fantasy formats while operating at the heart of a Predators' lineup that has gone 10-4-0 over their last 14 games.