Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

The 35-year-old buried a one-timer from the faceoff circle past Karel Vejmelka early in the first period to give the Predators the lead, but the game slipped away from the home squad in the final two frames. Stamkos has found a groove in January, lighting the lamp seven times in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 25 goals and 37 points in 51 contests -- the 15th time he's reached 25 goals in a season during his illustrious career, tying him for 10th on the NHL's all-time list with a group of Hall of Famers that includes Wayne Gretzky, Joe Sakic, Jarome Iginla and Mats Sundin.