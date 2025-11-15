Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores vs. Penguins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Stamkos scored the game-winning goal for the Preds just 44 seconds into overtime with a snap shot that went past Arturs Silovs. Stamkos has endured a slow campaign -- for his lofty standards -- but seems to be turning things around of late after scoring three goals in his last five appearances. Still, he only has four goals in 19 regular-season contests in 2025-26, so Stamkos has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy this season.
