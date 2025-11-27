Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Stamkos has shown some life in November with four goals and a helper over his last nine outings. The Predators made some line adjustments Wednesday, putting Stamkos with Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Evangelista on the top line, and the trio combined for seven points. Overall, Stamkos has five goals, two assists, 45 shots on net, 17 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 23 appearances in what's been a challenging first quarter-plus of the campaign.