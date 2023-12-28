Barrie (upper body) is day-to-day, the Predators announced Thursday.

Barrie was not in the lineup Wednesday for Nashville's 5-2 loss to Carolina. The defenseman has slipped offensively as he has a goal and 10 assists in 30 games this season after a big 2022-23 campaign in which he garnered 13 goals and 55 points in 85 games split between Edmonton and Nashville.