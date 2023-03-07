Barrie notched an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Barrie has a goal and an assist over three games since he was dealt from the Oilers to the Predators. His helper Monday came at a key moment, as he set up Luke Evangelista's second goal of the game to tie the score at 3-3 late in the third period. Barrie is up to 45 points, 125 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 45 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 64 contests this season.