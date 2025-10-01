Predators' Tyson Jost: Claimed off waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jost was claimed off waivers by Nashville from Carolina on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Jost had four goals, nine points, 33 PIM and 46 hits across 39 regular-season outings with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The 27-year-old is now projected to start the season in the NHL with Nashville, but it remains to be seen if Jost will be a part of the Predators' bottom six for their season opener against Columbus on Oct. 9 or if he'll begin the campaign as a healthy scratch.