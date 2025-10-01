Jost was claimed off waivers by Nashville from Carolina on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Jost had four goals, nine points, 33 PIM and 46 hits across 39 regular-season outings with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The 27-year-old is now projected to start the season in the NHL with Nashville, but it remains to be seen if Jost will be a part of the Predators' bottom six for their season opener against Columbus on Oct. 9 or if he'll begin the campaign as a healthy scratch.