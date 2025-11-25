Jost logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Jost has two helpers over seven outings in November, and he's also been scratched three times this month. He should continue to play regularly, as the Predators aren't carrying any extra forwards on the roster currently. Jost has three points, 19 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-7 rating through 17 outings this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.