Garand made 28 saves on 31 shots during Monday's 3-2 preseason loss to the Devils.

Garand played the entirety of Monday's game. A fourth-round pick by the Rangers in 2020, Garand is looking to earn the No. 2 gig behind Igor Shesterkin in 2026-27. Joonas Korpisalo, who has much more NHL experience than Garand, is also competing for that role, but Garand impressed in three games with the Rangers last season, going 2-0-1 with a .948 save percentage and 1.62 GAA. Head coach Mike Sullivan also mentioned Garand's overall development at the start of training camp, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, so the Rangers' goaltending depth chart is far from certain at this point.