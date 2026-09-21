Garand is expected to defend the road net in Monday's preseason matchup against New Jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Garand was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, which indicates he will start, but Callum Tung could enter the game in relief at some point. The 24-year-old Garand had a 2-0-1 record with a 1.62 GAA and a .948 save percentage in three appearances with the Rangers during the 2025-26 regular season. He is competing with Joonas Korpisalo at training camp for the No. 2 goalie role behind Igor Shesterkin.