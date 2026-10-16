Garand allowed four goals on 13 shots Thursday before being pulled in the second period of a 7-1 loss to the Devils.

The wheels came off for Garand early in the middle frame. The Devils scored just 18 seconds in, and then they scored twice in 31 seconds starting at the 4:08 mark. The Rangers had zero response to the Devils until nearly the mid-point of the third. Garand is just 24 years old and has seven career NHL starts. His AHL numbers have been average at best, and this season was supposed to be a slow NHL baptism so the Rangers could see if he could become a solid NHL backup. Now Garand is drinking -- no drowning -- from the proverbial firehose behind a team with a suspect team defense. This is a tough situation. He's a match-ups guy, at best.