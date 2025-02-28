Miller (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Tuesday's win over the Islanders, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday. Across eight appearances in February, he's logged a goal, two assists, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 21:21 of ice time. Miller was on the ice for Friday's optional morning skate, but if he's held out against Toronto, Matthew Robertson will likely enter the lineup.