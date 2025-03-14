Miller produced an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Miller has three helpers over his last five outings. The 25-year-old hasn't been a direct replacement for Adam Fox (upper body) in a top-pairing role, but Miller's all-around production can make a decent case for him in a variety of fantasy formats. For the season, he's produced 18 points, 89 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 87 hits and a minus-4 rating through 60 contests.