Miller scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Miller contributed a goal in a back-and-forth third period, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to five points and a minus-2 rating through 12 outings in March, with his last goal coming March 2 versus the Predators. For the season, he's up to six tallies, 19 points, 96 shots on net, 91 hits, 93 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 65 appearances in a top-four role.