Morrow tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Morrow's goal Monday was the second of his NHL career and his first since joining the Rangers' organization ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. In the absence of Sean Durzi (lower body), Morrow has impressed in a depth role for New York, as he's compiled two points, a plus-4 rating, 16 shots on net, five hits and four blocked shots over eight appearances. While his current situation likely won't translate to consistent fantasy success, the 24-year-old blueliner could be in line to stay in the lineup even when Durzi returns from IR.