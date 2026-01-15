Martin stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Martin did fine in the contest, and the Rangers' offense showed up just enough for the Senators' eighth goal to be an empty-netter. Over two relief outings this season, Martin has allowed five goals on 26 shots, so it's not likely he'll function as anything more than a backup while on the NHL roster. He may get a start next week, either Monday in Anaheim or Tuesday in Los Angeles as the Rangers navigate the back-to-back set.