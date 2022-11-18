Chiarot notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Chiarot ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old hasn't done a lot on offense this year, but that's to be expected -- he's more of a physical presence capable of taking on top-four minutes. For the season, he has a goal, three assists, 36 hits, 32 blocked shots, 34 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 17 contests.