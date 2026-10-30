Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Appleton (undisclosed) is still 10 days to two weeks away from returning to game action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Appleton has been considered week-to-week since landing on injured reserve in early October, and he'll require more time on the shelf despite practicing in a non-contact sweater Friday. The 30-year-old will presumably have opportunities to increase his activity level at practice in the near future before presumably being considered to return to game action around mid-November.