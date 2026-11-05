Head coach Todd McLellan stated that Appleton (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup during the Red Wings' upcoming four-game road trip, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

McLellan's news is encouraging for Appleton, who was placed on injured reserve following the Red Wings' second game of the season. He was first seen skating in a non-contact jersey on Friday, and has been progressing without any reported setbacks since then. Prior to going down, the 30-year-old winger compiled six hits across his two appearances. Once he's ready to return, he'll likely slot into a role on the team's fourth line. Appleton's first chance to return on the team's upcoming four-game road trip is Saturday against the Avalanche.