Cossa posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 1-0 win over Rockford on Saturday.

The Griffins' offense had a rare quiet game, but Cossa made sure that wasn't a problem. He earned his third shutout of the season in the process. Playing on a strong team has seen him post a 12-1-0 record with a 1.62 GAA and a .939 save percentage through 13 contests.