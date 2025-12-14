Red Wings' Sebastian Cossa: Logs third shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cossa posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 1-0 win over Rockford on Saturday.
The Griffins' offense had a rare quiet game, but Cossa made sure that wasn't a problem. He earned his third shutout of the season in the process. Playing on a strong team has seen him post a 12-1-0 record with a 1.62 GAA and a .939 save percentage through 13 contests.
