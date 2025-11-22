Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (illness) won't play against Columbus on Saturday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Edvinsson wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups and will miss at least one game. He has provided three goals, six points, 25 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and 25 hits across 21 appearances this season. Edvinsson will be replaced in Saturday's lineup by Jacob Bernard-Docker.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Sinks empty-netter Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Playing Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Cleared for contact•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Should play Opening Night•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Sustains lower-body injury•