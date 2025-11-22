Edvinsson (illness) won't play against Columbus on Saturday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Edvinsson wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups and will miss at least one game. He has provided three goals, six points, 25 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and 25 hits across 21 appearances this season. Edvinsson will be replaced in Saturday's lineup by Jacob Bernard-Docker.