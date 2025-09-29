Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Should play Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (lower body) is expected to be available for the start of the regular season, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Monday.
Edvinsson was on the ice as an extra during the morning skate, but he won't play in Monday's preseason matchup against Pittsburgh. He also won't be in the lineup versus Chicago on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he will play on the road against Toronto on Thursday or versus the Maple Leafs at home in Saturday's exhibition finale.
