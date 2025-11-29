Edvinsson notched an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Edvinsson missed the previous three games due to an illness, but he was able to log 19:49 of ice time in his return. That's not quite his usual workload, but it's on the first half of a back-to-back, so the Red Wings may be playing it safe as he regains his strength. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the defenseman. He's at seven points, 26 shots on net, 26 hits, 48 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances this season.