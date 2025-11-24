Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (illness) will remain sidelined for Monday's road game against the Devils, per the NHL media site.
Edvinsson missed his first game of the campaign Saturday against the Blue Jackets due to his illness, and he'll sit out a second consecutive contest Monday. Due to his absence, Jacob Bernard-Docker will stay in the lineup, and he'll skate next to Axel Sandin-Pellikka on the No. 2 pairing. Detroit's next game is at home versus the Predators on Wednesday.
