Play

Miller will be a healthy scratch during Thursday's clash with Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Miller has been held pointless in his last nine appearances, and has zero goals and four assists through 17 games. After posting 70 points in 147 games during his two-year stay with the Golden Knights, his transition to Buffalo hasn't gone smoothly. Best to keep him off your radar until he shows more productivity.

More News
Our Latest Stories