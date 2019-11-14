Sabres' Colin Miller: Going to press box
Miller will be a healthy scratch during Thursday's clash with Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Miller has been held pointless in his last nine appearances, and has zero goals and four assists through 17 games. After posting 70 points in 147 games during his two-year stay with the Golden Knights, his transition to Buffalo hasn't gone smoothly. Best to keep him off your radar until he shows more productivity.
More News
-
Sabres' Colin Miller: Adds power-play helper•
-
Sabres' Colin Miller: Collects assist in win•
-
Sabres' Colin Miller: Dealt to Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts two power-play assists•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Picks up shorthanded score•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Fined for embellishment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.