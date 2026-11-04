Timmins (lower body) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Ottawa, coach Lindy Ruff told Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Although Ruff has declared that Timmins is ready, the 28-year-old defenseman is expected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat. Timmins has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site. It's unclear when he will make his 2026-27 debut, but he will be an option moving forward. He recorded eight assists in 39 regular-season appearances with Buffalo last year.