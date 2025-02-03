Gilbert notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Gilbert made the most of his 6:36 of ice time while dressing as a seventh defenseman Sunday. The 28-year-old's playing time has been sparse lately -- this was his sixth appearance in 14 games since the start of January. Gilbert's offense is even less noticeable -- he has two helpers, four shots on net, 43 hits, 15 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances. He does not need to be tracked in fantasy.