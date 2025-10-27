Sabres' Jacob Bryson: Could be available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Bryson could clear the concussion protocol ahead of Tuesday's game against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The 27-year-old has been in the league's concussion protocol for just over a week, but the defenseman could be an option for Tuesday's matchup. Over five appearances this year, Bryson has logged an assist, four blocked shots, a hit and two PIM while averaging 9:28 of ice time.