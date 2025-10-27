Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Bryson could clear the concussion protocol ahead of Tuesday's game against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The 27-year-old has been in the league's concussion protocol for just over a week, but the defenseman could be an option for Tuesday's matchup. Over five appearances this year, Bryson has logged an assist, four blocked shots, a hit and two PIM while averaging 9:28 of ice time.