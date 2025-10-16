Bryson logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Bryson won a depth role in training camp over Zac Jones and has played in all four games this season. Injuries to Matias Samuelsson (upper body) and Michael Kesselring (lower body) have helped to keep Bryson in the lineup on the third pairing. Bryson has an assist, one shot on net, four blocks and a plus-1 rating and will likely return to the press box when the Sabres get healthier.