Kulich scored an empty-net goal, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

With Tage Thompson moving back to center in the absence of Josh Norris (upper body), Kulich dropped to the fourth line for this game. The empty-netter was Kulich's first goal and point of the season. He's added eight shots on net, six blocked shots, three hits and a minus-6 rating over four outings. If he remains in a bottom-six role, the 21-year-old won't have much fantasy appeal, but it's possible he spends the season floating around the lineup as necessary.