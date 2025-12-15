Norris (illness) will suit up for Sunday's road matchup versus the Kraken, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Norris will return to the lineup following a two-game absence. Prior to that short stint on the sidelines, Norris provided two goals and seven points across four contests after returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 24 games. The 26-year-old is expected to center the third line between Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch on Sunday.