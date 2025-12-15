default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Norris (illness) will suit up for Sunday's road matchup versus the Kraken, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Norris will return to the lineup following a two-game absence. Prior to that short stint on the sidelines, Norris provided two goals and seven points across four contests after returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 24 games. The 26-year-old is expected to center the third line between Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch on Sunday.

More News