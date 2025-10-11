Norris (upper body) will be out for a "significant amount of time," coach Lindy Ruff told Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Saturday.

Norris had four shots on goal and one hit over 18:51 of ice time against the Rangers on Thursday. He sustained the injury late in the contest and will be unavailable for a while. After being acquired from the Senators at the trade deadline, Norris missed the final 18 games of the 2024-25 regular season because of an oblique injury. He possesses plenty of potential, but staying healthy continues to be an issue for the 26-year-old forward. With Norris and Zach Benson (face) unavailable to play, Jiri Kulich and Jason Zucker will play on the top line versus Boston on Saturday.