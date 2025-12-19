Ostlund scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Ostlund has scored in consecutive contests and looks to be ready for a lengthy stay in the NHL. He's at five goals, three helpers, 23 shots on net and 12 blocked shots over 22 outings for the Sabres this season. Considering the team has struggled to settle on specific line combinations, particularly in the top six, Ostlund should be in contention for significant minutes if he continues to be productive on offense.