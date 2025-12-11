Ostlund scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Rochester's 6-1 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

This was Ostlund's first AHL game since Nov. 1 after a lengthy stint with the Sabres. He has six points in 20 games with Buffalo this year, and he's added 10 points and 31 shots over seven outings for Rochester. Any time spent in the AHL now is merely to keep his confidence up until a prominent role in the Sabres' lineup becomes available.