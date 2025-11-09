Mrtka notched three assists in WHL Seattle's 7-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Mrtka has settled right back in for the Thunderbirds with six assists over five games since he was transferred back to the junior team from AHL Rochester. The Sabres prospect will continue to lead the blue line in Seattle for the remainder of 2025-26. As an import player, he will be eligible to suit up in the AHL before he's 20 years old, and that could lead to him playing for Rochester in 2026-27, as he probably doesn't have much left to learn in junior hockey.