Mrtka registered three assists in WHL Seattle's 5-3 win over Portland on Saturday.

Mrtka picked up his first points in two games since returning from the World Junior Championship. He was held without a point in five tournament games for Slovakia. In the WHL, he's up to a goal and 18 helpers over 16 appearances. The Sabres prospect got a taste of AHL action this year, but the 18-year-old could return to the junior ranks in 2026-27 as well.