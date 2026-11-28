Dahlin scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Dahlin has earned multiple points in three of his last six games, collecting three goals and five assists in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to handle heavy minutes on the Sabres' top pairing. He's up to six goals, 13 assists, 60 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances. Dahlin's physical play has bounced back from last year, but his offense is a bit down.