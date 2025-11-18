Thompson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Thompson's heater continues -- he's produced four goals and three assists over his last five games. The Sabres have won back-to-back contests, and Thompson's offense staying hot will help the team find some consistency in an Atlantic Division where every team is within a six-point range in the standings. The 28-year-old center has nine goals, 17 points, 75 shots, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances this year.