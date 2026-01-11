Thompson recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Thompson extended his point streak to three games with a two-point effort in this win over Anaheim, and it was his third multi-point performance in the Sabres' last seven games. Thompson continues to produce at a high level for Buffalo. He's producing at a pace of nearly one point per game -- he's up to 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 43 regular-season contests. He should continue to find ample opportunities to produce due to his top role in both even strength and on the power play.