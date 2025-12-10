Thompson scored a goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Thompson earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 21 versus the Blackhawks. The 28-year-old has four points, including three on the power play, over his last two games. For the season, he's up to 14 goals, 12 helpers, 108 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-13 rating through 30 appearances. Thompson's steady top-line usage and spot on the first power-play unit will keep him productive a majority of the time.