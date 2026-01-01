Thompson recorded two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Thompson was a dominant presence on offense for the Sabres in the club's 10th straight win, as he participated directly in three of the team's four goals. The star center is up to 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) so far, and he should continue to play a big role on offense for a red-hot Buffalo team. He's notched 14 points (seven goals, seven helpers) during the team's ongoing winning run.