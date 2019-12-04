Luukkonen was named the ECHL goaltender of the month Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. The Finnish prospect posted a 6-2-1 record and .925 save percentage in nine games for the Cincinnati.

Luukkonen seems past a long-term hip injury, and he's begun his journey to start moving through the ranks, as he's been pegged as Buffalo's goaltender of the future. Linus Ullmark has been playing great under new goalie coach Mike Bales, but the results for Carter Hutton continue to draw mixed reviews. We could be seeing Luukkonen up in Buffalo in another year or two, while keeper league owners should have him on radars.