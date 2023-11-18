Forsberg will defend the home crease versus Minnesota in Sweden on Saturday, according to Ian Mendes of The Athletic.

It will be a battle of Swedish netminders as Filip Gustavsson will be in the Minnesota net. Forsberg is 2-3-0 with a 3.79 GAA and .833 save percentage as he has given up 13 goals on only 51 shots in losing his last three games. He will try to get back on track against the Wild, who are 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.27 goals per game.