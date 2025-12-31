Kaliyev logged three assists in AHL Belleville's 4-3 loss to Laval on Wednesday.

Kaliyev ends 2025 on a nine-game point streak in the AHL, earning five goals and seven assists in that span. For the season, he's up to 36 points, 127 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 32 appearances. He's also played in two NHL games, but he isn't a particularly physical player, which hurts his chances of fitting into a bottom-six role on a gritty Ottawa team.