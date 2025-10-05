Kaliyev was placed on waivers by the Senators for the purpose of assignment to AHL Belleville, the team announced Sunday.

Kaliyev latched on with the Senators in the offseason after an injury-filled year with the Rangers ended with him not receiving a qualifying offer from the team. The 24-year-old will begin the season healthy but with AHL Belleville. The 2019 second-round pick only played five AHL games last season, but is likely in for a longer stay this season unless injuries hit the NHL club.